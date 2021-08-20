"That is an exceptional team" - Nikki A.S.H. names six superheroes for her dream faction (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jose G recently caught up with Nikki A.S.H. at the Las Vegas WWE tryouts. During the conversation, the RAW Women's Champion spoke about starting her superhero faction.

Nikki A.S.H. had the freedom to choose between characters from DC and Marvel, and she began by naming five popular superheroes.

As expected, the RAW superstar's list had a few fan favorites such as Captain America and Loki. Additionally, Nikki A.S.H. couldn't leave Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel out of her collective, as she considers them quite powerful.

The Scottish superstar also picked Storm from X-Men and cited the mutant hero's power to manipulate the weather as an asset. Nikki A.S.H. envisioned being in a fight with Thanos and felt Storm could damage the Mad Titan with her abilities.

"Okay, so! Captain America. I loved Steve Rogers even before he took the super serum. He was already a superhero. I think I'm going to need Loki because he has got some good tricks up his sleeve. Wonder Woman, obviously! And Captain Marvel. She is really powerful and like cosmic. And you know, give me Storm from X-Men because sometimes you know, the weather doesn't go in your favor, and I have a very special connection to the name Storm.

"Some fans will get that; some fans won't; that's fine, and I'm okay with that. Storm, if it starts raining. Maybe she can strike Thanos with some lighting. "Yeah, that's my team. That's my team! I think it's a very good team. That is an exceptional team."

We'll just add him in: Nikki A.S.H. gets a sixth member for her superhero group

While Nikki's formidable five could take down any possible threat, she still made room for one more and included Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Oh, Rocket! I love Rocket," Nikki continued, "So, Rocket needs to be a part. We'll just add him in. I get six!"

Nikki A.S.H. will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam this weekend.

The former Sanity member also spoke about the stacked match card and her memories from her WWE tryout during the exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling, which you can view above.

