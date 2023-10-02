'That was f**king cool'- Ex-WWE star reacts to former stablemate Edge's spectacular debut at AEW WrestleDream

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, popularly known to fans as Zack Ryder, has reacted to Edge's debut at AEW WrestleDream.

The Rated-R Superstar's future had been a topic of huge interest in recent months. The former WWE champion faced Sheamus few weeks back, which was reported to be Edge's last contracted match with the Stamford-based company.

Christian Cage faced Darby Allin in the main event of AEW WrestleDream this week. In the aftermath of the bout, Allin was betrayed by his friend Nick Wayne. The latter, along with Cage and Luchasaurus, continued to assault the former TNT Champion. Sting made his way out to save the day, but to no avail due to the disadvantage of being outnumbered.

However, the biggest pop of the night saw Edge make a spectacular debut at the show as 'Adam Copeland'. The Rated-R Superstar sent a statement to his long-term friend Cage, as he took out both Luchasaurus and Wayne. Ex-WWE superstar, and Edgehead, Matt Cardona has now reacted to his former mentor's electrifying AEW debut.

Check Cardona's reaction below:

Matt Cardona's reaction to Edge's AEW debut

It will be interesting to see what AEW has in store for Adam Copeland.

What was your reaction to Edge's debut at AEW WrestleDream? Let us know in the comments section below.

