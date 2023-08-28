"That flop Cena..." - 33-year-old WWE Superstar has harsh words to latest John Cena announcement

WWE made a huge announcement regarding John Cena's upcoming schedule. According to the company's official website, the Leader of the Cenation is set to appear on WWE SmackDown for eight weeks, starting 1st September. WWE Superstar, Grayson Waller didn't take kindly to the announcement and took to Twitter to air his thoughts.

John Cena was last seen in a WWE ring at night one of WrestleMania 39 where he faced Austin Theory in the opening match of the night. The sixteen-time WWE Champion came up short against Theory, who retained his United States Championship that night.

Since WWE's first official announcement of Cena's return, Grayson Waller has been taking shots at the Doctor of Thugonomics. Things didn't change after the company announced Cena's latest schedule. Waller took to Twitter to take a shot at Cena's upcoming schedule.

"That flop Cena really is desperate for the Grayson Waller rub again"

Is John Cena going to wrestle in India?

In addition to John Cena's appearance on the September 1st episode of WWE SmackDown, the company announced that the WWE Superstar will be a part of the roster that will travel to India for the Superstar Spectacle live event.

Not only will Cena appear in front of a live crowd in India, but he will also wrestle in his first match in the country. WWE announced that the former WWE Champion will team up with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins to face Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser).

This isn't the first time that Cena has been advertised to wrestle in India. Back in 2016, the WWE Superstar was slated to wrestle in India but he wasn't able to make it to the event as he had to undergo surgery. Cena was replaced by Roman Reigns who faced Big Show to close the night.

