"That would be freaking money bro!" - Vince Russo pitches a concussion angle for former WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has an interesting gimmick pitch for an ex-WWE superstar, that involves a kayfabe concussion.

Russo recently discussed the importance of Toots Mondt and his contributions to the pro-wrestling business, while talking about this year's Hall of Fame inductees. According to the former WWE writer, former NXT superstar Eric Young bears a striking resemblance to Toots Mondt. This gave him the idea of a storyline angle, where the similarity in appearance could lead to some hilarious moments.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated:

"Does he (Eric Young) not look like Eric Young to the T? I am telling you Eric Young needs to do an angle where he gets dropped on his head and he wakes up out of a concusion and he thinks he is Toots Mondt. That would be freaking money bro!" (12:27 onwards)

The former WWE superstar has previously explained why he chose TNA over AEW

Eric Young requested his release from WWE in early 2023. However, he decides to join TNA instead of AEW, for a simple reason.

Speaking on Haus of Wrestling, Eric explained the reason for his decision.

"I talked with some friends there and people that I trust, and Tony [Khan] had kind of mentioned that he was interested, but it just never materialized. And the truth is, I’m just going to get lost in the ether and in the mix like 60 other people there, right? The truth is I don’t have his confidence. Me and him aren’t close in any way, shape, or form," he said.

He further added:

"I’m kind of replacing one set of problems for another, and I have nothing against Tony Khan. From everything I know, he’s a very nice man. I met him a couple of times in passing. He treats the wrestlers with respect, he pays them very well, and is a very respectful man and a kind man. So, it’s nothing against the product or nothing against him. It’s just not my place. Impact Wrestling is my home, and that’s where I wanted to be. So that’s where I am."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Eric Young in his wrestling career.

