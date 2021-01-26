"That gimmick was all Vince" - Former WWE writer unhappy with one major aspect of Drew McIntyre's character [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently explained that he is not a fan of one aspect of Drew McIntyre's character in WWE right now, which is the WWE Champion's sword that is featured during his entrance.

Drew McIntyre has been coming out with a sword during his entrance for the last few months. Vince McMahon was reportedly behind the idea of McIntyre's entrance with the sword. The chairman and CEO of WWE personally got involved with the aforementioned entrance so that everything could be timed correctly. The sword itself belongs to Vince and it was a gift from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his take on Drew McIntyre carrying a sword for his entrance. Russo was not a fan of the idea and explained why:

From everything I read, that sword is a gift from Hunter and Stephanie to Vince. It's Vince's sword and from what I understand, that was all Vince. That gimmick was all Vince.

The Vinces, the Shanes, the Stephanies, the Hunters, the Pritchards, the Heymans, I am telling you, in their minds they have been doing this for so long it literally has become their reality. This has become their reality. Here's the bottom line, Vince was given this sword, he's thinking Braveheart, that's what he's thinking. Here's the only problem, with a normal guy wtaching the show, is Drew going to use the sword? Is Drew going to somebody? Bro, Braveheart used the sword. He used the sword in battle. So he's got poor Drew going out their with the sword. In what dimension is this guy going to use the sword? That's the problem bro. It's stuff like that where these guys can't out of their own way.

Drew McIntyre called out Goldberg on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre opened this week's WWE RAW and cut a promo on Goldberg. McIntyre vowed to retain the WWE Championship this Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble. He was interrupted by The Miz and John Morrison. The Miz teased that he was going to cash-in the Money In The Bank contract after McIntyre's match against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble.

Goldberg's music hit at this point and he came down to the ring to stare down Drew McIntyre. The Miz and John Morrison tried to goad Goldberg and McIntyre to fight each other. Instead, Goldberg hit The Miz with a Spear and Drew McIntyre took out John Morrison with a Claymore Kick.

