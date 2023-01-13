"That girl mean!" - Former WWE Superstar claims Shayna Baszler does what she wants to do

Shayna Baszler is a popular name among the WWE Universe. Her most significant moment with the Stamford-based company came during the pandemic in 2020 when she ran roughshod through the roster en route to winning the Elimination Chamber match to punch her ticket to WrestleMania that year.

Meanwhile, The Hurricane, aka Gregory Helms, is a former WWE Superstar who is currently signed to a legends deal with the Stamford-based company.

The former UFC star used a "Kirifuda Driver" on IYO SKY back in 2017, a video of which became something of note for the wrestling world on Twitter. Helms wound up reposting the tweet with his own colorful caption.

Legacy Wrestling responded to Helms' tweet by saying that maybe the latter could make Baszler perform the move again, because after all, he has some power. But the fact of the matter is that Baszler is her own woman and won't adhere to anything Helms or anybody backstage has to say.

"I don't think I could make @QuSBaszler do anything unless she wanted to do it. That girl mean!" wrote Helms.

You can read more about Gregory Helms as The Hurricane and how much it impacted people here.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey in WWE has not clicked yet

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey have known each other since their time together in the UFC, and recently formed an alliance after both women feuded with former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

While The Submission Magician has not done much of substance since their alliance, Rousey recently carried the top belt of the blue brand before dropping it to the returning Charlotte Flair.

Amid rumors of a scrapped WWE WrestleMania 39 storyline between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, which seems to have been canceled as of now, both the latter and Baszler can kickstart a feud and go on to tear each other apart. Neither of them have met their equivalent so far.

This could change as soon as the road to WrestleMania hits high-gear, and the Stamford-based company may be looking to push Baszler into a main program opposite The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

