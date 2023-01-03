Why did WWE scrap Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch?

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch are two of WWE's most well-known stars of recent times. Despite this, they never had a one-on-one match or feud, and it looks like it will stay that way.

Along with Charlotte Flair, Lynch and Rousey crossed paths in 2019 en route to WrestleMania 35. During that year's event, the three stars made history by becoming the first female main eventers of The Grandest Stage of Them All. The triple threat match saw Big Time Becks take home both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Although Flair and Rousey have faced each other in multiple one-on-one feuds since then, even recently during the former's return to the blue brand, that wasn't the case for Ronda and Becky. There have been reports that 2023 might be the year fans can finally see the feud, but that's seemingly not the case anymore.

According to Steven Muehlhausen, WWE scrapped Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey's feud since, at the time of their face-off in 2019, the latter was still at her peak before she took a lengthy absence.

Sources also mentioned how the feud should have taken place at WrestleMania 35.

"Sources: In regards to no Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey at Mania, people close to Lynch feel the match has lost its luster and should've been 1 on 1 at WrestleMania 35 when Ronda was at her apex. #WWE."

You can check out the tweet below:

It has since been reported that another superstar who might feud with The Baddest Woman on the Planet instead is The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley.

Becky Lynch slammed Ronda Rousey after her previous comments and actions in WWE

Despite not facing each other in a singles match so far, the two WWE stars are no strangers to each other and have even had multiple exchanges in the past in different interviews. One occurred in 2019 when Rousey gained adverse reactions from fans and professionals alike from her comments toward WWE.

One of those who had something to say was Becky Lynch, who stated that the former UFC fighter doesn't respect the sport.

"I think [Ronda Rousey] doesn't respect it as much as she should. I mean, she's gone off on tangents disrespecting the sport that I've given my life to, that I love, that I obsess about. Both of us have come back from having a child, and one has come back better than ever, and one has not."

For now, it looks like a singles match and feud between the two stars might take a while. Still, Ronda Rousey's rumored opponent and Lynch's current feud with Damage CTRL are something fans should still watch out for.

