When did Ronda Rousey call WWE "fake" and what happened next?

Ronda Rousey had a massive following before her time in WWE. As a former UFC Fighter, she expressed her admiration for the sport. This is why many fans and superstars were shocked and reacted negatively to the comments she made in 2019 and 2020.

The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion signed with the company in 2018 and debuted at WrestleMania 34. That same year, she captured the RAW Women's Championship and headlined the promotion's first all-women event, Evolution. Even though her run in the company was going smoothly, she had other things in mind.

In 2019, weeks before her main-event match at WrestleMania 35, she went on a rant during her travel vlog video on YouTube. Ronda stated that she didn't follow the promo given to her and that wrestling was scripted. By the end, she even hinted that nobody in the locker room could touch her.

Similar comments were made the following year when she appeared on Steve-O's podcast Wild Ride! with Steve-O. During her appearance, the former RAW Women's Champion called the sport "fake fights for fun," which caused massive uproar. To add fuel to the fire, she uploaded a statement on Twitter that criticized those who were hurt by the comments and compared pro-wrestlers to "real fighters." She claimed it was an insult to the latter if people treated them the same.

Former WWE star Lana called her out, mentioning some superstars who were unable to wrestle due to their injuries and claimed wrestling is a "contact sport where real things are happening." Former rival Alexa Bliss also expressed that she was hurt by the comments since the locker room welcomed her.

Although there were a lot more negative comments, a few personalities thought otherwise. Back when CM Punk was still at WWE Backstage, he shared that he loved the chaos it was creating. JBL expressed that Rousey was smart to make those comments and stated that he heard good things about her backstage.

Ronda Rousey recalls her past comments about calling WWE "fake"

In June 2022, the current SmackDown Women's Champion appeared on The Kurt Angle Show where Rousey spoke about her controversial comments.

The Hall of Famer mentioned that the sport has pre-determined winners during their conversation. Ronda Rousey replied that physicality is not the only thing that makes something real, but also the anxiety and uncertainty of the result.

“A lot of times I’ll hear people be so offended that like, ‘How dare you call this fake! There’s no fake way to go through a table,' or ‘This injury is real.’ And I’m like, ‘You guys, it’s not like the physical toll that makes something real...' The injuries don’t enter into your mind. It’s the anxiety and uncertainty of the result,” that makes the situation real."

