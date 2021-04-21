"That was a good choice" - Jim Ross reveals WWE's reason for choosing John Cena's first onscreen girlfriend

The latest edition of Jim Ross' "Grilling JR" podcast on AdFreeShows.com revolved around everything that happened with John Cena during his WWE run in 2006.

The Cenation Leader rose to become WWE's undisputed top star that year, and he was involved in several memorable angles, one of which included a romantic storyline with Maria Kanellis.

Maria Kanellis was recognized as John Cena's first onscreen girlfriend by Jim Ross, and the former WWE announcer explained that Maria had the perfect look for television.

Jim Ross said that Maria was a fresh face in WWE programming, and she was also receptive to new ideas. JR noted that John Cena's first onscreen love interest had to look gorgeous, and Maria Kanellis fit the role well.

"Well, look at her. Do you think she is not TV-worthy? That's it. She had great sex appeal. She was a fresh face and was always professional, wide-eyed, and open to trying things. I actually thought that was a good choice because she was a new player in the equation, and she had all the tools that she wanted. And if John Cena is going to have a girlfriend, she's going to be hot." Ross said.

"I thought that was good booking" - Jim Ross on Maria Kanellis and John Cena's pairing

Jim Ross said that Maria Kanellis is still as beautiful as ever, being a proud mother of two adorable children.

Ross shares a good relationship with Maria Kanellis, and he said that it was always great to have the former WWE superstar around.

"Nobody could deny the fact that Maria was hot. She was hot. She is. Especially even today, as a mom of two, she is just a, and she is just a joy to be around, one of my favorite people, and I hope she continues to do well. Stays busy, but she really enjoys being a mom, Conrad, and that's a great trait, a great quality to have, quite frankly. So, I think it was a good deal. If John Cena is going to get his first TV girlfriend, let's give him a dandy, and I thought that was good booking." Ross added.

John Cena and Maria Kanellis were briefly paired together on television during the 16-time world champion's feud against Edge and Lita.

