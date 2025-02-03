"That was great" - WWE legend comments on Maven eliminating The Undertaker from the 2002 Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

The Undertaker and Maven's spot from the 2002 Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most replayed moments. The Phenom found himself over the top rope following a Dropkick from the then-Tough Enough rookie.

During a recent episode of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, JBL praised the spot, noting it was one of those eliminations that fans didn't see coming.

"I think you just try to find different ways to get things happen that are completely out of the ordinary. You've got so many eliminations; you got so much match; you got to put some swerves and some shocks in there, and some jobs. And I think that was great to have Maven do this," he said. [From 20:39 onwards]

Maven previously revealed on his YouTube channel that he had a conversation with The Undertaker before their Royal Rumble spot, noting it was The Deadman who suggested a "couple of shooters" after the former WWE Hardcore Champion revealed he was "allergic to aspirin."

"A lot of guys, if they know they're going to get color for that night, they might take a baby aspirin or something. Why? Because it thins your blood. The minute you gig, you're going to bleed more. I was allergic to aspirin, so my very first match that I had to get color was [with] Taker, you know, The Undertaker, Royal Rumble," he said.

He continued:

"I told Taker backstage, 'Hey man! I'm allergic to aspirin; I'm not gonna be able to bleed that much.' That's when he had the bright idea of, 'Let's take a couple of shooters,' and me being a Jack fan, him being a Jack fan, I was okay with that." [From 20:07 onwards]

Maven hasn't appeared on WWE programming since being released from the promotion in 2005.

As for The Undertaker, the Hall of Famer was seen on RAW's Netflix premiere, where he came out to endorse Rhea Ripley following her Women's World Title win over Liv Morgan.

