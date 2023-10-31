"That was the highlight of my life" - Shane McMahon's favorite WWE moment might surprise fans

Shane McMahon will always be a popular figure in sports entertainment and WWE. His son, Declan, recently revealed that Shane McMahon's favorite memory in WWE was walking out with his children at WrestleMania 32.

Shane O'Mac wrestled The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 and made his entrance flanked by his three sons, Declan, Kenyon, and Rogan. While McMahon had a rather painful evening in the Hell in a Cell match against The Deadman, he always cherished walking out at the Biggest Stage of Them All with his children.

Declan McMahon opened up on the Developmentally Speaking podcast and revealed his father always considered the WWE WrestleMania 32 entrance as his favorite moment in his pro wrestling career.

While fans would have guessed it to be a title win or a match, nothing has been more important than making a grand WrestleMania entrance with his sons.

"My dad always says that his favorite ever was walking out with us at WrestleMania. It was like he said, 'That was the highlight of my life.' It was the highlight of my life, too," admitted Declan. "My Dad was like, after everything I've done in the business, overseas, in America, behind the scenes, in the ring, nothing was more close to me, emotionally, than walking out with my boys. He talks about that all the time. That's his favorite moment." [From 12:10 onwards]

He is such a family-oriented guy: Declan is grateful to have a father like Shane McMahon

The former SmackDown Commissioner wasn't known to be a full-time wrestler, but whenever he entered the ring, he always left fans with a long-lasting memory.

While Shane McMahon has sacrificed a lot for the fans' entertainment, Declan noted that his father had done even more for his family's well-being and prosperity.

The 19-year-old McMahon revealed that even if his Dad wrestled on Fridays, he would make sure to spend time with Declan and his brothers on the weekends. Shane McMahon was nothing short of a superhero for his kids, as Declan added:

"He is such a family-oriented guy. I always say this: I'm so thankful to my Dad. Even if he was wrestling on a Friday, he would always fly after the show, and he would make all of these trips just so that he could spend time with us. The sacrifices he made, not only for the business but for his family, are incredible. It almost makes him look like a superhero." [13:10 - 14:00]

