"That is a horrible name" - Wrestling veteran completely loses his cool over 'Michin' Mia Yim's name (Exclusive)

Mia Yim returned to WWE in November 2022 and aligned herself with The OC. Shortly afterward, she was nicknamed "Michin".

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of the rebranding, labeling it "horrible."

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo completely lost his cool over the name. He even claimed that there are several other horrible names on the roster.

"I now am going to refer to her as My chin because, what's the name again? Michin? That is horrible, bro, that is a horrible name. You're not going to have, 'The WWE Women's Champion, Michin', no bro. It's a horrible name, there are a million horrible names on this roster.

There's a million of them, that is a horrible name and you know what, bro? That's nothing against the individual, bro. Somebody is giving her this name but she's gotta say, that's a horrible name, because if you don't know what that name means. You gotta keep telling me a million times." [46:21]

Mia Yim opened up about her return to WWE

Upon her return to WWE, Mia Yim took the fight to Rhea Ripley, assisting The OC in their feud against The Judgment Day.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling a while ago, Yim opened up about her return and her experience with the company. She said:

"It's been great, it feels like 2019-2018 NXT all over again. So it feels really really cool, I'm comfortable, I'm with my friends, I have support. It's nice being heard, being seen and to be given opportunities,"

Since returning to WWE, Mia Yim has been involved in several high-profile singles matches. She has shared the ring with stars like IYO SKY and Bayley.

On this week's RAW, Yim lost to Piper Niven in a singles match.

