"That was horrible" - WWE veteran reveals major problem with JBL's RAW return (Exclusive)

WWE continued its recent trend of bringing back legends, as John Bradshaw Layfield was in attendance on this week's RAW. While he was involved in a backstage angle during the show, Vince Russo felt that bringing JBL back after the Baron Corbin storyline was a poor decision.

JBL has donned various hats for WWE but famously was amongst the most despised heel world champions of the 2000s.

Bradshaw would transition to becoming a commentator, and his last full-fledged TV angle was his forgettable alliance with Baron Corbin. Vince Russo recalled the failed storyline between JBL and former WWE star Corbin and felt it was bizarre that the company would rely on the Hall of Famer after all that had happened.

Russo wanted to see the big picture, which was about attracting new and casual viewers to pro wrestling, and he honestly believed that JBL couldn't draw on a broader level.

The former writer explained:

"We've got to remember, Chris, we're coming off the Baron Corbin catastrophe. That's the last time we saw JBL. That was horrible and you're going to go back to that well for what? Like I said, if it's The Rock, that's one thing. JBL ain't no Rock man. And Chris, you know me. I'm always thinking of the masses, the casuals. JBL ain't drawing no masses and no casuals, bro." [20:50 onwards]

JBL featured in a segment with the New Day on RAW, and even though he was a villain during his heyday, Bradshaw wasn't supportive of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's snub of Big E. With Royal Rumble just around the corner, we might not have seen the last of the WWE legend.

