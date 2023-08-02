"That hurts both of us"- WWE RAW star opens up about the most painful wrestling move

A WWE RAW Star recently opened up about the most painful wrestling move in his arsenal, which he claims hurts him and his opponent.

This weekend at SummerSlam, we will see Ricochet face off against Youtube sensation Logan Paul in a highly anticipated match on the card. The two superstars were previously involved in viral moments together at the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank, displaying their impressive athleticism.

Ricochet has been known for his high-flying in-ring style his whole career. The 34-year-old star frequently comes up with new innovative maneuvers that leave fans in disbelief.

However, during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE RAW Superstar explained that his impressive move set can take a lot out of him, too. He cited one move in particular that hurts him every time he hits it.

"The 630, every single time. Whether it's my neck or my back or something? it's usually, I mean, it's a painful move for both people in the ring, absolutely. Anything where you are landing on someone, I mean, it doesn't feel good when you're coming down. Like, I'm sure you've seen Montez do his Frog Splash from the rafters. That hurts both of us. Or when I'm doing my Shooting Star, that's gonna hurt both people a little bit at least," said Ricochet. [From 07:00 to 07:45]

Logan Paul makes a personal comment about Ricochet's fiance on WWE RAW

Ricochet's match with Logan Paul has been in the works since Money in the Bank last month. Last week, the former United States Champion challenged Logan to a bout at SummerSlam, which the latter accepted.

This week on WWE RAW, things got personal between the two superstars when Paul said that Ricochet's fiance, Samantha Irvin, will announce his name as the match winner at SummerSlam. This led to another brawl between the pair, which ended with Logan Paul standing tall.

