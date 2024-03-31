"That was just outstanding" – CM Punk segment receives rave review from WWE legend (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is pleased to see CM Punk and other wrestlers receive so much creative freedom in promo segments.

On the March 25 episode of RAW, CM Punk traded insults with Drew McIntyre and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The 19-minute segment revolved around CM Punk confirming he would commentate on McIntyre vs. Rollins at WrestleMania XL. The Best in the World also took digs at The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Long appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with legendary reporter Bill Apter and host Mac Davis. The former WWE authority figure praised everyone involved in the RAW segment:

"That was just outstanding," Long said. "That was well written, and it didn't take a lot to write it because I could see that some of it was not written. Some of it was actually real. Those promos were outstanding. Everybody was on time. There's certainly a change there, and the change looks good. You can see in the guys like Punk, Drew, and them, when they were cutting their promos, they were so comfortable." [6:02 – 6:29]

Teddy Long explains why CM Punk's segment was so good

Some WWE stars received word-for-word promo scripts when Vince McMahon was in charge of the company's creative direction. Under Triple H's leadership, however, wrestlers appear to have been given more freedom to say what they like on the microphone.

Teddy Long thinks it is clear to see that a lot of WWE performers are enjoying their work right now:

"When you're comfortable, that means that the working conditions are a lot better," Long continued. "I can tell when a guy goes out and cuts a promo, if he goes out and gets beat and didn't wanna do a job 'cause you can see the expression on his face. But everybody now, you can see with the change everybody wants to do business. 'Let's make money, let's have a good time, and entertain the fans.'" [6:30 – 6:52]

