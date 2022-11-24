"That was just something Vince wanted to do" - WWE legend recalls his "pretty bad" match at Survivor Series (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently looked back at this infamous match against Eric Bischoff, which many fans consider one of the worst of all time.

Back in 2005, as part of the Survivor Series event, WWE booked a match between then SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long and RAW GM Eric Bischoff. The bout was nothing worth writing home about, as neither Long nor Bischoff were professional wrestlers. However, it's just not fans who were left unimpressed with the clash.

Teddy Long also feels the same about which he opened up on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One. The legendary SmackDown GM revealed that the match was former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's idea.

He added that the whole purpose of the match was to build on Boogeyman's appearance in the end, which helped him secure the win over Bischoff.

"Well, that was just something Vince wanted to do, I guess, you know what I mean [The Battle of the GMs]. Think about it. Eric Bischoff, great guy, love him too. He's not a wrestler, I'm not a wrestler. So we just trying to put something together there, but the whole concept of that was for me and him start out and then bring Boogeyman down, and Boogeyman would take it home for us. So yeah, that was pretty bad. I agree with him [Dave Meltzer's worst worked match of 2005 rating]," said Teddy Long. [19:28 - 19:56]

Teddy Long on fans booing his match at WWE Survivor Series 2005

Furthermore, Long opened up about fans vociferously booing his and Eric Bischoff's match at the event.

The WWE legend explained that there was nothing they could do to stop the crowd from booing as it was their way of letting their displeasure about the quality of the match be known.

"There's nothing you can do, brother. You're out there, so if they are booing, they are booing. With that let me know it's bad... Nothing I could do to correct this. So, just Boogeyman, please come home," added Teddy Long. [20:10 - 20:23]

This wasn't the only match of Teddy Long's career, as he wrestled two more bouts, one against Drew McIntyre in 2010 and the other against John Laurinaitis in 2012.

What did you make of Teddy Long and Eric Bischoff's match from WWE Survivor Series 2005? Sound off in the comments section below.

