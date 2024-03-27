"That kid is special" - Dominik Mysterio receives high praise from popular WWE personality

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the biggest heels in WWE in a short period after joining The Judgment Day in September 2022. A popular on-screen personality recently praised "Dirty" Dom.

Nick Aldis made his WWE debut in a grand way when he was introduced by Triple H on Friday Night SmackDown in October 2023. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion became a key figure on the roster as he was named the general manager of the blue brand.

In a chat with Inside The Ropes, Aldis spoke about Dominik Mysterio and the latter's contribution to his WWE debut. The National Treasure said Mysterio played a crucial role in quickly establishing his on-screen character. He further praised The Judgment Day member for his work in the company.

"Full credit to Dom Mysterio because who would've thought that (...) Just to put it into perspective (...) I'm making my television debut for WWE with one of my idols [Triple H] and for me, the thing I saw as the most valuable thing for me to establish my character was Dominik Mysterio (...) That's a real testament to Dom. I mean, if he's not the most improved, fastest rising star, I don't know who is because that kid is special." (From 17:50 to 18:55)

WWE Superstar on distancing herself from Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been inseparable on the main roster since the latter betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined the villainous group.

The two have been crucial to each other's successes, as "Dirty" Dom and Mami have consistently interfered in each other's matches.

During a conversation on Gorilla Position, Ripley spoke about Mysterio and addressed their potential split. The Eradicator revealed she was busy dealing with challengers in her division, which is why she hadn't given time to her on-screen partner.

The two stars were recently seen together in a few segments on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see if the company ever decides to separate the duo.

