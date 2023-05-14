"That can't make you guys feel good" - LA Knight insults former champions during run-in after SmackDown goes off air

WWE Superstar LA Knight had a recent run-in with the newly drafted SmackDown tag team, The Street Profits, this week.

The former NXT star's stock has been on the rise in WWE. Ever since he returned to the LA Knight gimmick, the 40-year-old star has been getting positive reactions from the fans. He even managed to rake up a few wins since WrestleMania 39 and is one of the early favorites to win the Money in The Bank briefcase later this year.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were in a backstage interview with WWE correspondent Megan Morant on SmackDown LowDown when they were interrupted by Knight. The self-proclaimed Megastar called out the duo for just talking and not being in the ring.

"Hey look, the two newest draftees to SmackDown. I guess they're correspondents now yeah? They're just gonna talk about other tag teams instead of being in the matches, right? Ain't that special? That can't make you guys feel good. I can relate to it. It's gotta chap you a little bit right?" [From 0:31 - 0:48]

You can watch the full video here:

LA Knight will be in action next week on SmackDown

The conversation soon heated up when Ford and Dawkins clapped back and told Knight to stay out of their business.

LA Knight has had his issues with both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for a while. He assured the duo that he could beat them with any random partner. He called out to someone, and Rick Boogs stepped up.

This led to a match being made official for next week, where the Street Profits will face the unlikely duo of Knight and Boogs.

While Knight was not on SmackDown this week, this matchup will be great for his fans, who have been clamoring for him to be a regular part of the TV tapings over on the blue brand.

