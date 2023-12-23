"That might overshadow him" - WWE star returning to be Butch's mystery partner might not be a good idea, feels legend (Exclusive)

As announced by WWE, Butch will need to find a tag team partner when he faces Pretty Deadly at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

While the returning Sheamus is one of the options, Bill Apter believed Tyler Bate would be a better alternative for the job.

Sheamus has not wrestled for WWE in a few months, and given his history with fellow Brawling Brutes member Butch, The Celtic Warrior is amongst the expected names who could be his mystery tag team partner.

Another star who could accompany Butch against Pretty Deadly is Tyler Bate, and Bill Apter felt the latter was the ideal option as, unlike Sheamus, he wouldn't overshadow his partner.

Sheamus is one of the most successful WWE Superstars of the past decade who is also incredibly over with the crowd. Seeing the former World Champion return would result in all the attention being on him rather than Butch, who is currently undergoing an apparent gimmick change.

Apter explained on Smack Talk:

"That might overshadow him though. (Sheamus' return) might overshadow him. Tyler Bate, at least, won't overshadow him. All eyes would be on Sheamus in that match.'" [From 31:00 to 31:14]

Check out the entire episode below:

Bill Apter also briefly spoke about the comparison between Butch and LA Knight and WWE's attempts to repackage both talents.

Apter didn't see any similarities in their stories as he believed LA Knight completely altered his character and in-ring style after ditching the Max Dupri moniker. The legendary journalist felt Butch wrestled the same way even when he was Pete Dunne:

"His (LA Knight) character changed, too. Pete Dunne and Butch both wrestle the same way. It wasn't really a change in the ring... I like the current incarnation." [From 29:25 to 30:06]

Did WWE seemingly turn Butch face on SmackDown? Read more about that here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SmackTalk, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.