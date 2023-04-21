"That moment was CHILLING," "FINAL BOSS VIBES!!!" – WWE fans fascinated by current champion's radical transformation four years since debut

WWE is filled with some top superstars, but none can match the intensity of the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. A Twitter account recently posted a video of his WWE debut, and fans reacted to The Ring General’s first appearance in the company.

Gunther has become a household name since winning the Intercontinental Championship. He is one of the most dominant superstars on SmackDown and has proven to be ready for a world title reign down the line.

The Ring General made his debut at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January 2019. At the time, he was introduced to the WWE Universe as Walter.

Walter came out to confront the then-NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne after his grueling match against Joe Coffey. Gunther made his presence known by confronting the NXT UK Champion right away as fans sang along to his theme song.

Wrestle Clips' Twitter handle posted a video of the current Intercontinental Champion’s debut.

Fans reacted to the moment, with many claiming that it gave them the chills.

At NXT TakeOver: New York, The Austrian Anomaly defeated Dunne to win the WWE United Kingdom Championship, ending Dunne's record-setting reign at 685 days.

The Ring General also started working on his physique, realizing that it’s a big part of a WWE Superstar’s career. He lost weight during his time in NXT and was in really good shape by the time he made his main roster jump.

The Ring General is one of the fittest superstars on the main roster today. He has cut down to get in good shape, and fans have appreciated the work he's put in.

What inspired WWE Superstar Gunther to make a drastic change to his appearance?

It’s no secret that Gunther's debut at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool changed the landscape of the company. He won the NXT UK Championship soon after his debut, and just like his current run with the IC title, he set an incredible record with the UK title around his waist.

Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the current Intercontinental Champion claimed to be a big fan of Japanese heavyweights. The leader of Imperium further stated that he lost around 60-65 pounds during his transformation journey because he wanted to look like those legendary wrestlers.

"I lost about 60 or 65 pounds. I always loved the look of the big Japanese heavyweights like Stan Hansen, Terry Gordy, Vader, Scott Norton, like those chunky foreign heavyweights. I always loved the look, and I always thought that look really suited my style," he said.

The Ring General is on the right path on the main roster and could ultimately be the one to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He has what it takes to come across as a top star in the company.

Do you want to see The Austrian Anomaly become a World Champion soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

