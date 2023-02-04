Intercontinental Champion Gunther's weight loss after moving from NXT UK to WWE SmackDown was one of the most noticeable changes from the superstar. Despite losing a ton of weight, the superstar remains one of the most dominant performers on the roster.

For those wondering, Gunther stated that he lost around 60-65 pounds. Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the current Intercontinental Champion is a big fan of Japanese Heavyweights and believes the bigger look fits him best.

“I lost about 60 or 65 pounds. I always loved the look of the big Japanese heavyweights like Stan Hansen, Terry Gordy, Vader, Scott Norton, like those chunky foreign heavyweights. I always loved the look and I always thought that look really suited my style." [H/T Wrestling News]

Gunther debuted on SmackDown in April last year alongside Ludwig Kaiser. Meanwhile, Giovanni Vinci later joined the duo at Clash at the Castle. The 35-year-old already had a great reputation before appearing on the main roster after he held the NXT UK Championship for 870 days. At the moment, he has held the Intercontinental Title for almost 240 days.

Did WWE influence Gunther's impressive weight loss?

The promotion has a notable history of advising its superstars to change their appearance, from ring gear to physical attributes. However, that's not the case for the Austrian superstar.

In the same interview, Gunther revealed losing weight was his own choice. He stated that he wanted to look more appealing and, since he is now on the main roster, wanted to represent the brand in the best way possible.

"I kind of knew moving over that I was going to change some stuff, even though I didn't know exactly what it was. But I always thought like I have to do my part. I have to show that I'm adapting and I have to show that I put the work in for change. I think that was the most obvious choice [...] I will be more appealing and stand out more than looking like I looked the way before...I think if you're in the top league on national television every week and you want to represent the top tier athletes, you have to be in shape to do so."

The massive weight loss of The Ring General proved to have no effect on his dominant persona and in-ring abilities. It remains to be seen which superstar will be able to dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion.

