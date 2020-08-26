6 WWE Superstars who were told to change their appearance

A lot has been said about Keith Lee’s new music and attire following his match against Randy Orton on the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW.

With so many people discussing the character tweaks instead of his new rivalry with Orton, Lee took to Twitter to let fans know that the change to his entrance theme is not something that he can control.

Music is out of my hands.



Period.



Leave it be. I'll sort it out later. — Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 25, 2020

When asked about his new attire, which consists of a tight vest and baggy shorts, the former WWE NXT Champion said fans should “leave it be and have some patience”.

Leave it be and have some patience. Take a deep breath. It's going to be okay. I promise. Let ME handle that stuff. https://t.co/85jUeFT9AP — Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 26, 2020

WWE appearance changes are nothing new, especially for newcomers to RAW and SmackDown, but did you know that several high-profile names from the current WWE roster have also been advised to make changes to how they look on television?

In this article, let’s count down six WWE Superstars who were told to change their appearance.

#5 WWE SmackDown Superstars The Usos

The Usos at WWE Backlash 2016

In September 2016, The Usos wanted to reinvent their WWE characters after attacking American Alpha members Chad Gable and Jason Jordan on WWE SmackDown to turn heel for the first time in five years.

One week later, Jimmy and Jey ditched their facepaint and bright colors for their matches against The Hype Bros and Heath Slater & Rhyno at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view, and they debuted black attire (see above) with white shoes.

Speaking on The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast in March 2020, Jey revealed that WWE’s higher-ups did not like their new gear because it looked too similar to the attire that Roman Reigns – their biological cousin – wore on WWE RAW at the time.

“Obviously, for the heel change, we needed to change everything, but they were saying when they had first seen us working in all black, it was like, 'You guys look too much like Roman. Don't look like Roman.' 'Man, who the hell else are we supposed to look like? We're in the same gene pool, uce.'” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The Usos took the feedback on board and began wearing white and red attire in the weeks following their WWE SmackDown heel turn.