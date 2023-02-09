"That was personal wtf" - WWE Universe erupts after Jacy Jayne brutally kicks Gigi Dolin in the face

The wrestling world on social media has reacted to Jacy Jayne brutally kicking Gigi Dolin in the face during their segment on NXT.

This week on the Black and Gold show, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions shared screen with main roster star Bayley during the latest edition of "Hello Ding Dong." The Role Model tried to play peacekeeper between the two ladies, but Jayne had other plans.

In reaction to Jayne's actions, fans on Twitter claimed that the kick that she landed on Dolin's face was personal.

Jayne and Dolin were previously stablemates in Toxic Attraction, a group that also consisted of Mandy Rose. The trio dominated the NXT women's division, with Rose capturing the NXT Women's Championship. Dolin and Jayne, meanwhile, held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

Following Rose's WWE release in 2022, Dolin and Jayne tried dethroning the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez. However, Perez was successful in her title defense at Vengeance Day.

Gigi Dolin broke her silence with a short message after this week's NXT

In the aftermath of Jacy Jayne's attack on WWE NXT, Gigi Dolin took to social media to break her silence.

The former champion sent a short message and also displayed the gruesome bruise she was left with, courtesy of Jayne's actions. Dolin wrote:

"Trauma is the ultimate killer."

Dolin and Jayne are now expected to feud with one another on NXT. A large portion of the WWE Universe wanted the two women to get called up to the main roster together as a tag team to add more depth to the women's division.

However, it looks like WWE has other plans featuring the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

