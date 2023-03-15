"That was the plan" - Former WWE star EC3 clears the air about his recent match with Alex Riley (Exclusive)

EC3 recently spoke about his infamous match against former WWE star Alex Riley, which went down at NWA's Nuff Said event early last month.

Riley wrestled only his second match in six years against EC3 at the aforementioned show on February 11. The most talked-about moment from the bout saw Alex Riley diving from the top rope to the outside, only for the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion to move away.

This resulted in the 41-year-old landing face-first on the floor. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained how he was against the very concept of a dive in wrestling. He mentioned that the spot was planned beforehand, and it made little sense for fans or Riley to term it a botch.

"I don't catch dives. If you're gonna jump outside the ring and try to attack me, I'm moving. Every time! I do not catch dives! I will never catch a dive on purpose because dives are stupid. Look what happens. I was always gonna watch him smash his face, hurt his ribs, I was gonna put him back and I was gonna beat him. That was the plan. So if he's still upset and calling that a botch; he's missing the point," said EC3. (5:09 - 5:48)

Former WWE star EC3 on Titus O'Neil allegedly concussing him

A few weeks back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about how Titus O'Neil had repeatedly concussed him during their NXT days. The former WWE star added that despite the botches made by the 45-year-old, he always did his best to protect O'Neil during their matches.

"I mean, I have been concussed by Titus O'Neil more times than anybody in my life. I constantly get concussed, and I do everything to protect my opponent," said EC3. (0:44 - 0:58)

Titus O'Neil hasn't competed inside a WWE ring since November 2020, when Bobby Lashley defeated him in a short match.

