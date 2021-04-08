"I didn’t believe it"- Details on cruel prank played on Mark Henry

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently opened up on a disgusting prank pulled on Mark Henry by The Headbangers.

Kurt Angle recalled the story on the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show. Angle stated he remembers The Headbangers giving Mark Henry a sandwich after soiling it and putting it back in the wrapper. Angle added that Henry ended up eating the sandwich. The Olympic gold medalist found it to be the grossest thing he had ever heard. He also called The Headbangers 'idiots' for going too far with Mark Henry:

“I don’t remember any serious ribs. I do remember when Mark Henry ate that sandwich. I didn’t believe it, I thought it was all b------t. I didn’t know The Headbangers, they got Mark a sandwich and cra**ed in it. Put it back in the wrapper, and I don’t know if it’s true or not, but Mark Henry actually ate it. That was pretty brutal, when I heard about that I thought it was the grossest thing I’ve ever heard. You got to be a real idiot to do that to someone.”

Mark Henry has spoken in the past about wrestlers pulling mean ribs on co-workers

Mark Henry was a popular name on WWE TV back in the late 90s. He has opened up in the past about some wrestlers going too far while playing pranks on other wrestlers back in the day. Henry recently talked about a cruel prank that an unnamed WWE Superstar played on The Rock when the latter was yet to become a big name in WWE.

Like Mark Henry, The Rock was almost the victim of soiled food. Luckily, Mark Henry didn't allow the future WWE Champion to eat the food that was soiled by the wrestler in question and disposed of it. He then warned The Rock about the same and told him to be cautious.

Henry endured a lot in his early days as a WWE Superstar. He paid his dues and went on to become a World Champion as well as a WWE Hall of Famer.