"That was a proper "HOLY SH*T!!" moment there" - Fans were amazed to see WWE Superstar catching 300+ pounds wrestler mid-air

WWE fans recently reacted to an exciting sequence featuring Otis and Ivar on Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of RAW, Alpha Academy's Otis and Chad Gable took on The Viking Raiders' Ivar and Erik in a highly entertaining Viking Rules match. During the bout, Otis showed incredible strength as he caught Ivar mid-air to perform a bodyslam.

Fans loved every bit of the contest and wanted Alpha Academy to emerge victorious. However, The Viking Raiders came out on top with some help from Valhalla.

Following the show, a fan posted a Twitter video where Otis can be seen catching 304-pound star Ivar in mid-air. In the post's caption, the fan also hailed Titus O'Neil's unique reaction to the sequence. You can check out the video here.

"Otis just caught 300+ pounds of Ivar in mid-air and slammed him down, holy sh*t. Titus O’Neil popping on commentary made the moment so much better as well."

Fans were amazed by the spot and started commenting on the abovementioned Twitter post. One fan wrote that it was an incredible moment when the former champion caught Ivar mid-air.

A fan reacted on Twitter

Another viewer wrote that the match between the two teams was excellent.

A fan praised Otis and Chad Gable's remarkable wrestling skills

John Howard @KidofKarn @_PWChronicle These two are two of the best pure wrestlers on the roster. Let them let loose! Kurt angle 2.0.

One Twitter user praised the quality of the bout between Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders.

A fan claimed that Otis was the new version of WWE legend Mark Henry.

Some fans appreciated the commentary team's work during the match and urged WWE to consistently use three announcers on weekly shows.

Elvis @ElvisZerodx @_PWChronicle They need to bring a third commmentary back in the mix

Maxxine Dupri praised WWE Superstar Otis, calling him a star

Maxxine Dupri is the newest member of The Alpha Academy. She recently praised her teammate, Otis, and called him a "star."

On an episode of After the Bell, Maxxine said that she does what's best for business. The RAW Superstar also praised Otis for his highly entertaining antics on TV.

"I do what's best for business. I see Otìsè, I see dollar signs." She continued, "I mean, he's a star. I mean, look at him. Seriously, look at him. When he does the worm, he gyrates, it's crazy."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Maxxine Dupri and Otis pose together in newly shared photo 📸

Fans love Alpha Academy and especially Otis and Maxxine's undeniable on-screen chemistry. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the popular trio.

What do you think about Alpha Academy's future in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

