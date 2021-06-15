"That was a real champion" - Vince McMahon praises former WWE Superstar 

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon lavished praise for former WWE Champion Bret Hart on the A&E Biography special focusing on "The Hitman's" career.

A&E has been churning out excellent pro-wrestler biographies lately, and the latest edition covers the illustrious career of Bret Hart. Vince McMahon himself appeared at one point and had nothing but high praise for the former WWE Superstar.

“Although he is very technical, very sound, very believable, Bret was not as big as some of our other performers. But, Bret stayed in there and hung in there, and eventually, everyone recognized his skill and the rest is history... Man, that was a real champion!” Vince McMahon said. [credits to Fightful for the quotes]

Vince McMahon acknowledged that Bret Hart is one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time, and that he has the highest credibility among all superstars to ever grace a WWE ring.

Bret Hart appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/lBElPqwFKB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 7, 2021

Vince McMahon and Bret Hart's turbulent relationship

The WWE Chairman and Bret Hart became bitter real-life rivals following the Montreal Screwjob in 1997. It took years for their relationship to heal, and it started with Bret Hart getting a well-deserved DVD set entitled "Bret “Hitman” Hart: The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be", in 2005.

Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. He returned to WWE TV as an on-screen character four years later and kicked off a feud with Vince McMahon on the road to WrestleMania 26. Hart beat the tar out of McMahon at The Show of Shows in what was promoted as the former's revenge on the WWE Chairman.

In wrestling, we always tend to say “there will never be another…”. I can say with all my confidence there will never be another wrestler like Bret Hart. No one compares. I owe him everything I have. https://t.co/hYyuPGqA78 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 6, 2021

Bret Hart will go down as one of the very best to ever step foot in the squared circle. His fans will be delighted to see Vince McMahon himself heaping praise on him on a major platform like A&E.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Vishal Kataria