"I've never seen that before"- Ex-WWE personality praises Bayley for bringing back incredible performance on Smackdown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell gave his honest opinion on the match between Bayley and Shotzi.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Role Model pinned her on-screen rival Shotzi by hitting her with a Rose Plant. After the match concluded, Bayley continued to assault her opponent and sandwiched her between two parts of a ladder, before Bianca Belair came out to save Shotzi.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he never saw anything as incredible as the match between the two women. He further said:

"It was a match, that wasn't real. There isn't a lot of strain between them, people may pop, initially but then they caught her down. I really like when she put her on the ladder and like she was going up and Bianca came in and I'm like I'm thinking, 'Wow, I've never seen that before.'" [From 40:51 to 41:13]

Bayley wants to defend the RAW Women's Championship - if she wins it - against Candice LeRae

The Damage CTRL member recently revealed that she would like to defend the RAW Women's Championship against Candice LeRae if she wins it at Extreme Rules against Bianca Belair.

Speaking in an interview with WWE Die Woche, The Role Model took credit for Candice's return to the company. She added that she was the one to hype up LeRae, which led to her getting her job back.

"Well, you know who would be number one I guess? Candice LeRae. She showed up, she won in like what? A minute-thirty seconds? […] I know she’s gonna walk in here and think that she’s gonna take over this division because she’s super popular and she is trending and I hyped her up a lot so she can thank me. I mean, I probably got her-her job back, let’s be honest. I tweeted about her so much," said Bayley.

