"That really told our 20-year history, which was all a true story"- Drew McIntyre wants a match against former WWE Champion when live crowds return

Drew McIntyre has been on the best run of his career since his return to WWE a couple of years ago. The Scottish Warrior was on the Masked Man Show recently and spoke about wanting a feud against Sheamus and what he wants from it.

Drew McIntyre has been in the WWE Title picture for over a year now. When he dropped the WWE Championship to The Miz a few months ago, he was involved in a feud with Sheamus. The two former WWE Champions faced off a number of times, pushing each other to the limit in a No Holds Barred Match at WWE Fastlane.

On the show, Drew McIntyre seemed excited to have a live crowd back in the arena and spoke about looking forward to having matches against Sheamus in front of them:

“Myself and Sheamus had a series of matches that didn’t get too much into our story. The best thing was our last match and the build-up video that really told our 20-year history, which was all a true story. We didn’t get into it as much as we could and probably should have, which means there is more time to do it down the line. I think it’d be cool for him and I to have significant time in front of a live crowd. You talk about big men slapping meat, Sheamus and I committed crimes on each other in the ring. I’ve been around for a while and been in a few fights in my life, but I promise no fight is close to myself vs. Sheamus in a wrestling match.”

Drew McIntyre faces Bobby Lashley at Hell In A Cell

Drew McIntyre was WWE Champion for a little less than a year. Since Bobby Lashley won the title, McIntyre has challenged The All Mighty on a couple of occasions but hasn't been triumphant. The Scottish Warrior defeated Kofi Kingston in a No. 1 Contender's Match on RAW to face Lashley in a couple of days.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Jack Cunningham