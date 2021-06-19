Create
Notifications
×

"That really told our 20-year history, which was all a true story"- Drew McIntyre wants a match against former WWE Champion when live crowds return

Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre
Kishan Prasad
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
News
Modified 2021-06-19T22:11:06+05:30

Drew McIntyre has been on the best run of his career since his return to WWE a couple of years ago. The Scottish Warrior was on the Masked Man Show recently and spoke about wanting a feud against Sheamus and what he wants from it.

Drew McIntyre has been in the WWE Title picture for over a year now. When he dropped the WWE Championship to The Miz a few months ago, he was involved in a feud with Sheamus. The two former WWE Champions faced off a number of times, pushing each other to the limit in a No Holds Barred Match at WWE Fastlane.

On the show, Drew McIntyre seemed excited to have a live crowd back in the arena and spoke about looking forward to having matches against Sheamus in front of them:

“Myself and Sheamus had a series of matches that didn’t get too much into our story. The best thing was our last match and the build-up video that really told our 20-year history, which was all a true story. We didn’t get into it as much as we could and probably should have, which means there is more time to do it down the line. I think it’d be cool for him and I to have significant time in front of a live crowd. You talk about big men slapping meat, Sheamus and I committed crimes on each other in the ring. I’ve been around for a while and been in a few fights in my life, but I promise no fight is close to myself vs. Sheamus in a wrestling match.”

Drew McIntyre faces Bobby Lashley at Hell In A Cell

Drew McIntyre was WWE Champion for a little less than a year. Since Bobby Lashley won the title, McIntyre has challenged The All Mighty on a couple of occasions but hasn't been triumphant. The Scottish Warrior defeated Kofi Kingston in a No. 1 Contender's Match on RAW to face Lashley in a couple of days.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Jack Cunningham
comments icon
Drew McIntyre Sheamus
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी