"That's the best kind of friendship" - Former WWE star remembers Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently recalled his friendship with Bray Wyatt and mentioned that even if they didn't meet regularly, their bond was intact.

Wyatt passed away on August 24 due to a heart attack at the age of just 36. Since then, fans and colleagues of the former Universal Champion have come forward to remember him and celebrate his life and career.

WWE even paid a rich and emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt in the opening and closing segments of this week's SmackDown. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 remembered the kind of friendship he shared with Wyatt.

He explained that if he and Wyatt hadn't met for a long time, they remained close and picked up right from where they left off during their last meeting.

"What I do know is that he was a friend (Bray Wyatt). One of those friends that maybe if we haven't talked in a few months, if I see him or he sees me, it's right back to where we were. That's the best kind of friendship you can have in wrestling. Because, sometimes, that's how it is. When you're around each other, you're around each other non-stop. When you're not, you never see each other. But when you do get back together, you are like you never left each other," said EC3. [1:02 - 1:30]

Vince Russo on Bray Wyatt's portrayal of his on-screen character in WWE

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE personality praised the level of commitment and dedication Bray Wyatt had towards his characters.

Vince Russo mentioned that Wyatt's portrayal of his various gimmicks over the last few years was the greatest in the history of the business by a wide margin.

"Let me say this. I have been watching wrestling since the early 70s. This was the greatest portrayal; Bray Wyatt/ The Fiend/ Funhouse, this was the greatest portrayal of a character in the history of the wrestling business. I'm talking about the Savage's, I'm talking about the Piper's, I'm talking about The Rock's, and I'm talking about the Austin's. All of those people and I had the opportunity to have a hand in some of the characters. All of them were extensions of themselves," said Vince Russo.

Russo also mentioned that while WWE legends like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and others were great in their own right, they were basically playing exaggerated versions of themselves on TV.

