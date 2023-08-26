"Greatest portrayal of a character in the history of the wrestling business" – Former WCW Champion remembers Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently stated that Bray Wyatt's portrayal of The Fiend and other characters was the greatest in the history of the wrestling industry.

Wyatt's untimely passing earlier this week sent shockwaves across the wrestling world. The 36-year-old succumbed to a heart attack, news which Triple H made public through his Twitter account. Since then, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in for the former WWE Champion, with many mentioning how Bray Wyatt wasn't merely a gifted performer but was a kind and gentle person in real life.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former writer stated that he's been an avid viewer of wrestling for several decades now. Vince Russo added that he hadn't seen a more convincing and brilliant portrayal of a character than Bray Wyatt's portrayal of his The Fiend and his other gimmicks.

Russo explained that though the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were great, they were merely playing an extension of their real self, unlike Wyatt.

"Let me say this. I have been watching wrestling since the early 70s. This was the greatest portrayal; Bray Wyatt/ The Fiend/ Funhouse, this was the greatest portrayal of a character in the history of the wrestling business. I'm talking about the Savage's, I'm talking about the Piper's, I'm talking about The Rock's, and I'm talking about the Austin's. All of those people and I had the opportunity to have a hand in some of the characters. All of them were extensions of themselves," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo says Bray Wyatt should have been a leading man in Hollywood

Furthermore, Vince Russo went on to say that the Eater of World's character had all the ingredients to lead a major Hollywood horror franchise. The former WWE writer feels Wyatt's depiction blurred the line between reality and fiction, as many were convinced he was the character he was enacting on screen.

"I'm talking about a straight character. A character out of a horror movie. A character that should have been a leading man in Hollywood. A character so convincing, that you believed that's who he was. This was the greatest portrayal of any character in the history of the professional wrestling business, and I have seen thousands of them," added Vince Russo.

Wyatt was even rumored to be working on a movie until early this year, when his work in WWE took center stage, putting the project on the back burner.

