"That's the best possibility for him" - Bobby Lashley reveals what Big E should do with the MITB contract (Exclusive)

Bobby Lashley opened up about the threat that Big E poses to his WWE title reign during a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino.

Big E currently holds the Money in the Bank contract, and Bobby Lashley stated that the former New Day member's best bet to win a world championship was if he went after Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley stayed in character and reminded Big E what he did to other New Day members and advised the former Intercontinental Champion to continue chasing the Tribal Chief.

"If he comes, he comes. If he comes, he comes! But he saw what I did to his other partners, so that's one thing he needs to take into consideration. I think he is good where he is at on SmackDown, chasing after Roman. I think that's the best possibility for him," warned Lashley.

I'm not going to be one of those guys that are dead tired after their match: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley noted how the most successful cash-ins happen on Champions that are vulnerable after long matches. The reigning WWE Champion claimed that he is not one of those stars who would leave himself open to a cash-in after his bouts.

Lashley taunted Big E and urged him to utilize the contract beforehand instead of a last-minute act of cowardice.

While The All Mighty feels Big E should focus on dethroning Roman Reigns, he personally won't back down from a fight if it does come his way.

"I'm not going to be one of those guys that are dead tired after their match," Bobby Lashley added, "I'm not going to, and that's where they usually come in and cash in that briefcase when somebody is down and out. I'm not going to be that case. Not with Goldberg. I'm going to be still fresh. If he wants to bring it down while I'm fresh and cash in and see what he can do, I'm here. I'm here, but I think it would be cowardice for him to find a time that catches me off guard. I think being a man and the man that Big E is, I think he can just come and present that title to me, and we can just have a match for it."

