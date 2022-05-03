Vince Russo shares how the WrestleMania Backlash main event would get booked in the Attitude Era (Exclusive)

The WrestleMania Backlash card has undergone a few significant changes in recent weeks as the upcoming premium live event was previously set to feature a title unification bout.

The main event will now be a non-title six-man tag team match between The Bloodline and the babyface collective of RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre.

Vince Russo opened up about the upcoming match on the latest Legion of RAW episode and was surprised that WWE was headlining a big show with an inconsequential multi-man tag team contest.

"We say this every week; that's great for the crowd. That's a hot opening for the house. That's great for the house. But how is that 6-man tag not the main event? The 6-man tag is the main event? Oh my god (laughs), said Vince Russo. "A 6-man tag is the main event of the pay-per-view? Need I say more? Young Christopher? Need I say more?" [10:52 - 11:38]

Vince Russo was WWE's head writer during the Attitude Era, and he stated how the company would have booked the WrestleMania Backlash match differently in the past.

Russo said that every title would have ideally been up for grabs had the match been presented in the late 90s.

"Now, back in the day, if that would have been our main event, bro. That would have been all the belts on the line. All belts are on the line; whoever gets the pinfall gets the belts," revealed Russo. "If we were going to book that, that's how we would book it. Is that how they are booking it? So, no belts are on the line? Just a 6-man tag!" [11:39 - 12:50]

What happened on the final RAW before WrestleMania Backlash?

The go-home episode of RAW for WrestleMania Backlash predictably kicked off with a chaotic segment. Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman addressed the crowd to start the show before RK-Bro came out to crash The Bloodline's party.

Randy Orton and Riddle delivered RKOs and gestured for Drew McIntyre to join them in the ring. The Scottish Warrior also showed up, and a massive brawl broke out featuring six superstars who will compete at WrestleMania Backlash.

The RAW opener was a predictable segment by WWE standards; however, were you satisfied with the company's final touches to the WrestleMania Backlash angle? Sound off in the comments section below.

