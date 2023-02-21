"That's how brain dead you marks are" - Vince Russo says WWE manipulated everyone into thinking Sami Zayn will beat Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE has successfully manipulated a certain pro wrestling fanbase by making them believe that Sami Zayn was going to defeat Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber.

At the main event of the PLE, Zayn unsuccessfully challenged for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns has held onto the Universal Title for over 900 days and captured the WWE Championship at last year's WrestleMania 38.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists. Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists. https://t.co/fbDfzA3nJE

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo explained how WWE tricked the "marks" leading up to the Elimination Chamber.

"I'm gonna give the WWE all the credit in the world because they have crafted this to manipulate the marks and the marks don't even know that they're getting manipulated. That's how brain dead you marks are, you have no idea. They have done it masterfully and here's exactly what they've done and Chris, we called this months ago." said Vince Russo

Russo further pointed out the similarities between Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) and Sami Zayn's rise in WWE.

"Here's what they've done bro, they get Sami in this big program with Roman Reigns, in his hometown, the whole nine yards. We said, 'No way in the world are they putting Sami Zayn over Roman Reigns.' They're not gonna do that, bro. Vince McMahon is not gonna do that, they did it one time with Bryan Danielson, they're not gonna do it with Sami Zayn for all the reasons that I say." added Vince Russo [7:30-8:37]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Roman Reigns will shift his focus to Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns is now expected to shift his focus to his WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes. The two men are yet to cross paths; however, Rhodes was involved in a verbal confrontation with Paul Heyman on RAW.

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the third time this year at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief has already beaten Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to kickstart the year.

Meanwhile, Zayn is expected to feud with The Usos. The 38-year-old could soon be reuniting with Owens to challenge his former Bloodline brothers for the Undisputed WWE Universal Tag Team Championships.

Do you think WWE made a mistake by not having Sami Zayn go over Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

