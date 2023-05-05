"That's breaking news" - Fans react to released WWE Superstar saying he'll show up on SmackDown this week

Fans are reacting in droves to Matt Cardona tweeting that he and Curt Hawkins are returning to WWE at this week's episode of SmackDown.

Cardona, who previously went by the ring name Zack Ryder in WWE, was shown the door from the promotion in April 2020 after a 15-year run with the company. Matt Cardona's long-time friend and former tag team partner, Hawkins, was also released on the same day. Since then, both have carved out successful careers for themselves outside the global sports entertainment juggernaut's umbrella.

However, as per a recent tweet by Matt Cardona, the two could show up on this week's edition of SmackDown. Anyone who follows Cardona on the social media platform knows he often trolls the fans through his tweets.

As such, many have expectedly not taken Cardona's latest tweet seriously as well, with some even assuming he was merely referring to him and Hawkins attending the show as fans. Check out some of the reactions below:

Matt Cardona on if he wants to return to WWE

In a chat with Pro Wrestling Boom a couple of months back, Matt Cardona spoke about if he had any desire to return to the promotion down the line. The former IC Champion explained that though it was not his goal to return to his former workplace, he still craved to perform at WrestleMania or in the MSG.

"I’ve been saying since I got released, it’s not my goal to get back there. I’m not doing things, ‘oh what can I do to get WWE to notice me,’ no. I’m trying to create my own path but at the same time, I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to have another WrestleMania moment or wrestle in Madison Square Garden, of course, I do," said Cardona.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen



Either way, I will find the manager and I will get what I deserve!! Patiently waiting to find out whether I am #SmackDown or #WWERaw Either way, I will find the manager and I will get what I deserve!! @WWE Patiently waiting to find out whether I am #SmackDown or #WWERaw Either way, I will find the manager and I will get what I deserve!! @WWE https://t.co/d6MrqHkdS9

Considering Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is a part of WWE, it wouldn't be a big surprise to see him return sometime in the future.

What do you make of Cardona's tweet? In what capacity do you see him showing up on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

