WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves has come to the defense of Braun Strowman following his controversial tweet after Crown Jewel.

Strowman battled Omos at the premium live event this past weekend at Mrsool Park in Saudi Arabia. The Nigerian Giant dominated the Monster of All Monsters for most of the match but couldn't keep his opponent down for a three count.

The Monster of all Monsters battled back and the crowd got behind him. Braun showed off his remarkable strength and planted Omos with the Running Powerslam for an impressive pinfall victory at WWE Crown Jewel.

After the match, Strowman boasted about the victory but opted to trash other wrestling styles in the process. The tweet didn't go over well with his coworkers and he now has some heat backstage.

Speaking on his After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves defended the Monster of All Monsters and claimed it was self-promotion by Strowman.

"To everybody on the internet that's all up Braun's a** about Braun being proud of himself, and him — in his opinion — declaring that was the greatest big man match of all time, look, that doesn't have to be your opinion," Graves stated. "Everybody's entitled to their opinion. That's how this business works. It's a subjective business. Braun delivered and Braun was feeling himself and he's got a whole bunch of people all up in arms about him saying, 'I'm the best.' You know what? That's what this game is now. This game is about self-promotion." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

WWE legend mocks Braun Strowman on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett recently signed with All Elite Wrestling after a stint with WWE earlier this year. Double J served as the special guest referee for the tag title match between The Usos and the Street Profits at SummerSlam. Jarrett was also the Senior VP of Live Events before the company underwent a regime change and Triple H replaced him with Road Dogg.

Double J is now performing a similar role backstage in AEW as well as being an on-screen character. He poked fun at Strowman's "red skinny jeans" and the size of Triple H's nose on this past Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

Braun made his return to the company earlier this year after being released by WWE in June 2021. The Monster of All Monsters has been impressive since his return but his social media antics may be holding him back. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Braun Strowman in WWE.

