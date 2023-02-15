"That's all he cared about" - Details on legend's reaction after he was pitched to take Tombstone Piledriver from Kane (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo has recalled how baseball legend Pete Rose reacted after he was pitched to take a Tombstone Piledriver from Kane WrestleMania 14.

Rose made quite a few appearances for WWE, starting from 1998 until 2012. On most occasions, The Big Red Machine attacked him either with a Chokeslam or Tombstone Piledriver, leaving fans in splits.

Their first interaction went down at WrestleMania 14, where Pete Rose was the announcer for the match between Kane and The Undertaker. However, even before the bout started, Kane took him down with a Tombstone Piledriver.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo, who was the head writer for WWE at the time, recalled pitching the idea to Rose.

The wrestling veteran disclosed that everyone had jitters to approach the baseball legend to take the beating. However, Vince Russo added that when they finally spoke to Pete Rose, he was up for it, given the money was right.

"I swear to god, one of the greatest things; I'll never forget this. I popped on the spot because I thought it was tremendous. We wanted him to take the Piledriver, and it was like, 'who's gonna go in and ask him.' So we go in there, and we present this to him and said, 'we got this wrestler Kane, and we want you to do this.' Bro, without missing a beat, he said, 'sure, how much?' That's all he cared about. How much you are going to pay me? That's all he cared about," said Vince Russo. [From 6:08 to 6:43]

Kurt Angle recalls wrestling Kane in WWE

A few weeks back, Kurt Angle took to Twitter to share a clip of one of his matches with Kane, which Charles Robbinson was officiating.

The Olympic gold medallist recalled how Robinson almost landed on top of him when the WWE legend hit a dual Chokeslam on them. Angle added that he felt like he had crapped his pants.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle #wwemoments My match against the big red machine… Kane. This is the worst bump I ever took in my career. Referee Charles Robinson landed right on top of me. I thought I was going to crap myself. Lol. #itstrue My match against the big red machine… Kane. This is the worst bump I ever took in my career. Referee Charles Robinson landed right on top of me. I thought I was going to crap myself. Lol. #itstrue #wwemoments https://t.co/7QZrGsMTJd

Though The Big Red Machine rarely appears in WWE anymore, he remains a revered figure and arguably one of the greatest characters in the promotion's history.

