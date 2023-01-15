WWE Hall of Famer almost "crapped himself" in the middle of a match against Kane

Kane is one of the most iconic wrestlers in WWE history. The Big Red Machine was a monster for the majority of his career, and the Choke Slam was a perfect finisher for him. During a match against Kurt Angle on RAW, Kane almost made the Olympian crap himself in the ring.

The two Hall of Famers once squared off in a television match with Charles Robinson as the referee. Kane attempted to pick up Kurt Angle for a Choke Slam, but the latter held on to Robinson. It didn't matter to Kane, who dropped them both with a Choke Slam.

Looking back at a clip of the move, Kurt Angle called it the worst bump of his life.

"My match against the big red machine… Kane. This is the worst bump I ever took in my career. Referee Charles Robinson landed right on top of me. I thought I was going to crap myself. Lol. #itstrue #wwemoments" - Kurt Angle tweeted.

Kurt Angle believes Dolph Ziggler should get a better push in WWE

Dolph Ziggler has had a lengthy career with WWE. Despite winning numerous titles over the years, the Stamford-based company somehow seems to hold back when pushing Dolph to be a true main event star.

On the Kurt Angle Show, the former TNA World Champion made a case for the Show-Off to get a consistent push as he was the MVP of the company.

"He was world champion at one particular time I do believe. They do push him at times and sometimes they don't. It seems to be inconsistent, but, he deserves to be consistently pushed. You know what? He's like the MVP of the company. You could put him anywhere you want him." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Dolph Ziggler is a former world champion. He cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract on RAW after WrestleMania 29 to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career. That was the peak of his career, as he has not come close to winning a world title again.

Ziggler is also a two-time United States Champion, a six-time Intercontinental Champion, a former NXT Champion, and a four-time Tag Team Champion.

