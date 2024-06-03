"That's Conor McGregor, "That's professor Lesnar" - Fans react to photo of Brock Lesnar at his son's hockey game

Wrestling Twitter was quite excited over a resurfaced Brock Lesnar picture. The Beast Incarnate was spotted enjoying his son's hockey game in the photo.

Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Earlier this year, WWE CCO Triple H gave an update on the former Universal Champion and hinted that he would return somewhere down the line.

A photo has resurfaced on Twitter in which Brock Lesnar can be seen attending his son's hockey game. The picture was said to be recent, but many fans pointed out that it was from 2023. However, fans had a variety of responses to the picture as can be seen below:

Cody Rhodes on Brock Lesnar embracing him after SummerSlam match

At last year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event, The Beast Incarnate lost to Cody Rhodes. The feud thus ended with Cody coming out victorious over the veteran. After the match, Lesnar raised Cody's hand and embraced him in a heartfelt gesture.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, The American Nightmare opened up about Brock's wholesome gesture:

“As I saw him taking his gloves off, I sincerely thought he was going to start swinging. Then we went head-to-head, and it felt like we were a millisecond away from starting up again. So I didn’t anticipate that handshake coming. When I saw his hand, I was grateful. That’s not something he does. Again, this run has consistently surprised me. The torch isn’t passed. You have to take it.” [H/T - SI]

Lesnar's name was alluded in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon earlier this year and some incredibly disturbing details were shared. Many fans believe that Lesnar will never be able to return to WWE due to the severity of the lawsuit. Only time will tell if the WWE Universe ever gets to see Lesnar step into the ring again.

