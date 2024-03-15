"That's so cool" - WWE star wants to steal something from Rhea Ripley

When it comes to women's wrestling in WWE, Rhea Ripley has been the biggest star in recent times.

Maxxine Dupri, who faced Mami in a singles match, recently shared what she learned from the Women's World Champion. Dupri is still new to the in-ring aspect of pro wrestling but has gradually improved inside the squared circle since making her debut in July 2023. The Alpha Academy member is a rookie with a long way to go in the WWE, and working a match with Rhea Ripley certainly was a big deal for her.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Dupri admitted that the timing of her match against Rhea Ripley made her nervous. Maxxine Dupri called The Nightmare a veteran and was in awe of how calm the champion was during their bout. If there was one thing Dupri wished to "steal" from Ripley, it would be her confidence while wrestling in a match.

"Yeah, I think a lot of things. One for me is the timing of that match. I was so nervous; I think I was just a little scatterbrained. I think she is so calm, cool, and collected, and that's the coolest thing about her. That's some energy I want to take and run with. She knows who she is. She knows what she is doing. There is not an ounce of worry or anything on her face, and I think that's so cool. That's something I would love to steal from her and carry with me, just a little bit of that confidence." [From 48:25 to 48:58]

Check out the interview below:

Maxxine Dupri is grateful to WWE for giving her a lot of opportunities

For someone who had no wrestling experience before her first match, Maxxine Dupri is seemingly developing her craft on live WWE TV. It's certainly not easy, as Dupri has also been criticized, but that isn't stopping her from achieving her dreams.

"[You've been given a lot of big opportunities?] yeah, I have. I'm very grateful. I feel like I've just been so blessed that they've [WWE] continued to give me opportunities to grow and learn on TV. [From 47:23 to 47:34]

Maxxine realizes she is fortunate to have already had a match with a Women's Champion. The 26-year-old RAW star noted how stacked the roster currently is, making it difficult for talents to get TV time, especially in high-profile settings.

Maxxine Dupri might be green in the WWE ring at the moment, but working with Rhea Ripley and other top stars is helping her get better rapidly.

