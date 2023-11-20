'That's some deep stuff, man' - Booker T reflects on WWE Hall of Famer's unimaginable struggles with addiction

Booker T discussed WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's revelations regarding his struggles with drug addiction.

Angle recently opened up about his addiction to prescription pills during his WWE tenure. He also recalled how he was spending $7,000 monthly to maintain a steady supply of these medications.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Angle's revelations, commending him for sharing his story. He believed that it is crucial for the younger generation to understand these problems, and steer clear of drug addiction issues.

"That's some deep stuff, man, I can't even imagine... that's $84,000 a year. That's something that young people really need to hear though, man, so I appreciate Kurt Angle for being able to share those experiences. Because if these young guys don't hear it, they can fall right into that rabbit hole." [ H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Booker T talks about staying clear of drug addiction during his WWE career

As a result of the physical toll of their profession, numerous pro-wrestlers fell into the trap of drug addiction back in the day. Booker T, however, stood apart as someone who successfully avoided this destructive path.

During a recent appearance on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former King of the Ring revealed that he would often wrestle despite experiencing pain, consciously avoiding the temptation of becoming dependent on prescription pills.

"I've had my knee scoped a couple of times, and the first thing they do is prescribe you some powerful stuff, man. I tell you, every time I've had surgery, I would not even finish the bottle. Just because I did not want to go down that rabbit hole. I said, 'I rather feel the pain.'" [ H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Booker T currently serves as a NXT commentator within WWE.

