"That's dope", "This is wild" - WWE Universe reacts to Trish Stratus dangling from the top of the steel cage at WWE Payback

WWE Payback kicked off with the Steel Cage match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. Both superstars pushed each other to the limit, while utilizing the steel structure to its maximum capacity.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch paid homage to the greatest women wrestlers, such as Victoria and Lita, during the course of their bout. Stratus hit Lynch with the Widow's Peak while Lynch returned the favor with her version of the Twist Of Fate.

Even all those high-impact moves could keep these two women down. During the match, Trish tried to escape the ring, but found herself in a precarious position when she was trying to escape the steel cage. Stratus was left hanging from the top of the ring, with her feet entangled in the cage, before Becky Lynch pulled her in and dropped her to the ground with a massive superplex from the top rope.

The WWE Universe noticed the position Trish Stratus was in during her match, and took to Twitter to air their opinion of the dangerous spot.

Trish was in a dangerous position

Becky Lynch walked out with the win at WWE Payback, but Stratus made things worse for herself when she slapped Zoey Stark in the face. Stark replied by turning on her mentor and leaving her beaten in the ring.

