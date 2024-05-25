"That's all due to Triple H" - WWE veteran comments on a big creative change (Exclusive)

As WWE approaches another grand show, all eyes are on the creative team and its head, Triple H. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell showered praise on The Game for a noticeable change in the booking.

WWE currently has several top stories running simultaneously while also keeping the focus on the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

The winners will get world title shots in the future, leading to the possibility of Randy Orton taking on Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2024. The creative options for The Biggest Party of the Summer were discussed on Smack Talk, and co-host, Rick Ucchino, explained how a returning Roman Reigns and many other surprising names could impact Rhodes and Orton's story.

On RAW, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Damian Priest could be involved in an engaging angle for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE has reached a phase where, according to Dutch Mantell, it has opened many doors to explore creatively, which seemingly wasn't the case during the old regime. Mantell felt Triple H was responsible for the flexibility currently seen in the promotion's storytelling:

"But it's good for WWE because look at the doors that are opened to them. I mean, everybody can fit in on the creative now because of the work they have done before, it's all open and that's all due to Triple H, I will say that." [From 48:00 onwards]

The Game has already received many positive reviews for his work as WWE's Chief Content Officer, and it's evident that he is in it for the long haul.

