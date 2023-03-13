"That's the end of her career" - 27-year-old WWE star causes uproar after social media controversy

WWE wrestlers are globally known stars and often have a strictly monitored social media presence. Fans are always quick to latch on to any mistake the wrestlers make, which was the case for Valentina Feroz. She recently liked a controversial post on social media, and fans were far from pleased with it.

The NXT star liked a video of a politician making fun of trans women who stated that men who want to be women are taking the place of real women. Upon being confronted by a fan, Feroz allegedly said the following:

"Sorry, I think you misunderstood. I already explained to you I have no prejudice with anyone. Everyone has a free will to do what they want. Now I don't like that you go there and share a photo and keep saying a lot of things. I have more to do. I don't want to be rude, I won't talk about it anymore. You can say whatever you want. I won't answer you anymore. The best thing is silence." [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Tiff 🌸 @womenstitless Valentina Feroz liked a video of a politician making fun of trans women and saying "Men who want to be women are taking the place of real women"

My friend confronted her & this was her response

She then unliked the post & blocked my friend afterwards Valentina Feroz liked a video of a politician making fun of trans women and saying "Men who want to be women are taking the place of real women"My friend confronted her & this was her response She then unliked the post & blocked my friend afterwards https://t.co/OTaD90nlM4

Needless to say, there were a lot of negative reactions to the 27-year-old liking the post, with many fans denouncing her as their favorite wrestler. In contrast, others poked fun at the Performance Center's social media training for not being good enough.

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @womenstitless WWE PC has a social media class but those newbies are not paying attention. @womenstitless WWE PC has a social media class but those newbies are not paying attention. 💀

Wen @WrestlingSboy @womenstitless Valentina Feroz will never represent Brazil. We have other wrestlers outside and inside Brazil who are better than her, in the ring and outside. @womenstitless Valentina Feroz will never represent Brazil. We have other wrestlers outside and inside Brazil who are better than her, in the ring and outside.

Vitor @Evalutionnn



￼ @womenstitless Unfortunately she chose the wrong political side here in Brazil. It does not represent us. And not all Brazilians are as ignorant as she is. @womenstitless Unfortunately she chose the wrong political side here in Brazil. It does not represent us. And not all Brazilians are as ignorant as she is.￼

Ben🩸 @Wr3stlePlace @mellasfave I’m gonna make her fight Nyla rose in 2k23 in the name of justice @mellasfave I’m gonna make her fight Nyla rose in 2k23 in the name of justice

Tiff. @ofbeautyandsoul all the homies hate Valentina Feroz <3 all the homies hate Valentina Feroz <3

WWE superstar Valentina Feroz apologized for her actions

Valentina Feroz went on to apologize for her actions on social media. Taking to Twitter, she said the following:

"I am here to apologize for what happened on my Instagram. I support and protect trans rights. I support respect, love and peace. Love always overcomes hate and prejudice."

Valentina Feroz 🐯🥋 @ValentiFerozWWE I am here to apologize for what happened on my Instagram.



I support and protect trans rights. 🏳️‍⚧️



I support respect, love and peace.



Love always overcomes hate and prejudice. I am here to apologize for what happened on my Instagram.I support and protect trans rights. 🏳️‍⚧️I support respect, love and peace.Love always overcomes hate and prejudice.

Valentina Feroz joined WWE in 2019 as a Performance Center recruit. She has been a regular part of NXT and NXT Level Up during her time with the company.

Her last match came on the NXT Live Events on March 11, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn teamed up to defeat Dani Palmer and Valentina Feroz. The 27-year-old's most recent television match took place on February 14, 2023, episode of NXT Level Up. The Brazilian star lost to Ivy Nile.

Despite not wrestling, Feroz was present on the most recent episode of WWE NXT. She accompanied Elektra Lopez for the latter's match against Sol Ruca.

