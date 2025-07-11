"That’s the end of the legend": 4-time WWE champion claims Triple H killed off his character

Triple H has been the Chief Content Officer of WWE for more than a year now. Before that, he was the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, and during his time as an executive, he made several changes, some of which have seemingly not gone down well backstage.

Ad

One of these decisions was when he opted to "kill off" Ezekiel and bring back Elias in 2022. It seems that there was no overall plan for the move, and it led to the former four-time 24/7 Champion being released from WWE a year later.

As part of an interview with Inside The Ropes, Elias admitted that Triple H was the person who decided to write Ezekiel off TV on his first day in charge.

Ad

Trending

“Essentially what happened was we’re running with Elias and Zeke, and Zeke’s doing some stuff, and Hunter came in. Now, Hunter took over. The very day he took over, he was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, I’m bringing Elias back.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go.’ Right? 'It’s going to take some time to grow my beard back out. But if that’s what you want, boss, that’s what you get.' And so they wrote Zeke off. He got slammed by Kevin. He got carted off in the hospital. That’s the end of the legend of Ezekiel,” he said.

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H was unable to revive the Elias character

WWE fans were behind Elias and Ezekiel in the same way that they are now backing Chad Gable and El Grande Americano, so it was a huge blow when Ezekiel was attacked by Kevin Owens and sent to the hospital.

Expand Tweet

Ad

That was the last time he was seen as an active member of WWE's roster. As already noted, Triple H wasn't able to revive the Elias character, and this ultimately resulted in the 37-year-old's release from the Stamford-based company the following year.

Luckily, he has now become Elijah in TNA and is thriving with his current character, so it is unknown if he will ever make the crossover back to WWE full-time again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE