Shotzi Blackheart reacts to new WWE NXT Women's Tag Team titles [Exclusive]

Last week, WWE NXT Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon won the newly-introduced Women's Tag Team titles. In an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling, Blackheart described her championship victory as "surreal, wild, and exciting."

Fans met the NXT Women's tag titles with a mixed response. Some viewers argued that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax could just defend their titles across all three WWE brands. However, Blackheart feels that those titles barely make an appearance on NXT.

Here's what she had to say about introducing another pair of women's tag team titles on WWE NXT.

"I think they [WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Titles] are completely needed at NXT. I think that the main roster championship has come twice to NXT in the past year? And I don't think that's enough. I am happy that NXT finally has its own Women's tag titles."

She also revealed how Triple H informed the NXT roster about the new tag team titles. Blackheart believes that the female stars deserve the new opportunities that these new WWE titles will create on the black and gold brand.

"I didn't know about the titles until the week before. Hunter [Triple H] pulled all of the women in the roster together and told us that we are going to have the tag titles now. That was a really awesome moment. I feel like it is so deserving for the roster."

This is Blackheart's first title in WWE. She and Moon defeated the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel González and Dakota Kai to win the titles.

Advertisement

Shotzi Blackheart discusses the two-night WWE NXT TakeOver

As confirmed by WWE, the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event will be a two-night spectacle on April 7 and 8, 2021. The announcement undoubtedly added more excitement to WrestleMania 37 week.

Blackheart believes it will provide an excellent opportunity to book more matches and shine a light on other deserving superstars.

"I think everyone was just super excited because that just means more matches for everybody. Everybone killing it and everyone at NXT does. So everyone deserves an opportunity to show it off."

With a huge TakeOver show right around the corner, Blackheart and Moon will be on the lookout for their next challengers. There are several superstars who will continuously pose a serious threat to the titles.