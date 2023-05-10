"That's a failure" - Hall of Famer admits to dropping the ball with infamous WWE storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently accepted to take full responsibility for former superstar Rusev's infamous awful storyline.

Miro, the current AEW star, formerly worked in WWE as Rusev. He essentially did not have an impressive run during his time at the Stamford-based corporation. However, the former United States Champion had an organic relationship with fans, which irritated the organization. World Wrestling Entertainment destroyed his persona by engaging him in illogical feuds.

'Rusev Day' has come and gone in WWE, with Rusev and Aiden English's alliance proving to be a significant draw in the organization. However, the creatives saw it differently, so the development was snuffed out.

Road Dogg, the primary writer for SmackDown at the time, discussed the earlier Rusev storyline on the "Oh! You Didn't Know" podcast. The Hall of Famer confessed that he butchered the storyline.

"The iron was hot. [But] to say we didn't strike is not true, because we wrote it. We wrote the Rusev Day segment that started it all. We wrote it in a way for it to be a thing. And when it became one, we just didn't continue with it. Look, that's a failure, but it's just a creative failure in pro wrestling," Dogg said. [H/T - Ringside News]

WWE Executive Road Dogg was disappointed with Twitter removing his blue tick

The 53-year-old is displeased with Twitter for removing the blue checkmark from his profile. Before Elon Musk bought the social media network, celebrities could earn a blue verification checkmark to assist fans in distinguishing between legitimate and phony profiles.

To obtain a blue tick, you must verify that the account belongs to the celebrity in question. However, after Elon took over, anyone may get a blue checkmark on the platform by paying a membership.

While others have paid for their blue ticks, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently resorted to Twitter to express his anger over losing his verified status on the social media network.

"How come I don't have a blue check anymore? Ya know what, Nevermind!!" he wrote.

It will be exciting to see what the 53-year-old legend brings to the creative table in the coming future.

