"That's my other family" - 52-year-old WWE veteran says he thought about joining The Bloodline; reveals why he changed his mind

A long-tenured WWE star has shared that he thought about joining The Bloodline but changed his mind and joined another faction instead. Although he's not officially part of The Judgment Day, R-Truth still interacts with the villainous group every week, and he thinks he's a member.

While Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh run Monday Night RAW, as they always claim, Roman Reigns and his cousins Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are the focal points of SmackDown. Sami Zayn used to be in the group, but he left, and so did Jey Uso.

Speaking to Sporf in a recent interview, R-Truth stated that after he returned from injury, he considered joining The Bloodline, but he decided not to because of all the family turmoil. He chose to be with The Judgment Day instead because they're a loving family.

“I thought about joining The Bloodline but they be tripping. That’s my other family, y’know what I’m saying? Big Uce, old Romy Rome, he be tripping. Me and Jimmy are cool but they be having that family turmoil. And I like that family togetherness. I like to live, laugh and love. The Judgement Day, we got that family bond. We love each other. I can’t leave the Judgement Day hanging though, man. They need me," said Truth. [H/T Sporf]

R-Truth on whether his Judgment Day angle is a copy of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline storyline

Some people have compared R-Truth and The Judgment Day to Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline. Zayn was an honorary member of the group, while Truth thinks he's part of the RAW faction even though he's not.

During an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, R-Truth clarified that both storylines are not the same.

"Oh no! No! This is different. This is totally different! Totally different, BA [Bill Apter], because I'm in! Sami had a problem getting in. They were going back and forth. That was complicated. Captial complicated. They had a situation going on. We don't have a situation," he said.

On RAW this week, R-Truth cost Damian Priest his match against Drew McIntyre. It'll be interesting to see how The Judgment Day deals with it on the red brand next week.

