"That's flames" "Add AJ and LA" - WWE Universe reacts to potential US Championship match at WrestleMania 40

Rivalries are getting heated up just in time for WrestleMania 40, and all WWE seemingly championships will be defended. Logan Paul's United States Championship reign has been going smoothly so far, but his reign looks to be in danger of ending as he could potentially face two superstars at 'Mania.

Logan Paul has been parading around with the United States Title, with his head in the clouds ever since he won it off Rey Mysterio. The Maverick has been keen on keeping a close grip on his championship and has used brass knucks to fend off his challengers, even trying to use them in his match against Kevin Owens.

However, it seems that the walls are closing in on Logan as Randy Orton has set his sights on the United States Championship. But, Paul managed to get the last laugh so far as he attacked two of his current rivals on WWE SmackDown, Owens and Orton.

WrestleVotes speculated that Logan Paul could be set to face both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match for the United States Title at WrestleMania 40. The WWE Universe reacted to the news positively but a section of the fans feel that AJ Styles and LA Knight should be added to the match as well, amid their rivalry.

WWE is seemingly building towards AJ Styles vs. LA Knight at WrestleMania 40

AJ Styles has reverted to a much darker persona ever since his return to the ring recently. It seems that The Phenomenal One has shifted most of the blame for his injury and subsequent sideline at LA Knight and has let the bitterness take over him as he looks to put down his rival.

Seeds have been sown for a huge rivalry between the two superstars, with Styles taking all his frustration out on Knight. The former WWE Champion made it a point to not let his adversary get a victory at the Men's Elimination Chamber Match as he popped across the world up to viciously attack LA Knight with a steel chair, leading to his loss.

It seems that the two WWE Superstars could now be gearing up for an old-fashioned grudge match to settle their differences at this year's WrestleMania. Perhaps it's possible that LA Knight is not going to let the steel chair attack slide and could demand a no-disqualification match.

Fans will have to wait and see how Knight is going to respond to this assault and if he's going to challenge AJ Styles this week on WWE SmackDown.

