"That's what you get" - Erick Rowan reacts to Braun Strowman's WWE release (Exclusive)

Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE, was a special guest on the latest episode of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

During the engaging Q&A session, Erick answered many questions ranging from his time in WWE and the recent developments in the business, including Braun Strowman's release.

Erick Rowan spent some time in the Wyatt Family alongside Braun Strowman, and the group's White Sheep wasn't surprised by his former partner's WWE exit.

If I leave here tomorrow

Would you still remember me?

For I must be traveling on now

'Cause there's too many places I've got to see!!!! @Skynyrd pic.twitter.com/zkGvlRwkPi — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 5, 2021

Redbeard noted that he was in a similar position nearly a year ago. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion was released from his WWE contract in April 2020.

Redbeard explained how big-money deals jeopardized a talent's job and how there is no such thing as guaranteed money in wrestling. However, the former Wyatt family member added that he hopes Strowman bounces back strongly and continues with his career.

Here's what Erick Redbeard had to say:

"You know, a year ago, I was in the same position. That's what you get when you sign that big-money contract. It's not guaranteed money, man! (laughs). Nothing in this world is guaranteed. Just get back on, just get back on the horse and keep moving on, man," Redbeard said.

Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman's WWE releases

Erick Rowan's nine-year WWE stint came to an end last year when he was one of many wrestlers released as part of the company's extensive budget cuts. Braun Strowman suffered a similar fate this year as WWE surprisingly fired the former Universal Champion with five other well-known talents.

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Despite raking in record-breaking quarterly profits, WWE has not shied away from releasing established names, and Braun Strowman's release is easily the most high-profile departure in recent memory.

During the latest UnSKripted episode, Erick Redbeard also revealed his initial reactions to Braun Strowman's main roster debut, details on multiple nixed storylines, The Fiend gimmick, and more.

